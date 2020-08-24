Global Marketing Resource Management Market Regional Analysis and Future Outcome Report

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- Global Marketing Resource Management Market 2020-2027



Marketing Resource Management also called as MRM software which used to efficiently handle people associated with technology and operations like production, planning and design of marketing process. Emergence of marketing resource management applications have helped organizations with their budgeting and planning. By using MRM software marketing departments can plan their budgets, run strategic programs, tackle potential threats, activities and forecast.



Rise in number of marketing channels has created need to manage complex marketing activities to promote brand and the products. It is key driving factor which expected to boost the global marketing resource management market growth. This software provides real time updates about the marketing activities and also secures real time access to organizational data with digital accounts. Moreover, increase in demand for MRM software by large enterprises considering high budgets dedicated to marketing activities as compared to SMEs (small and medium size enterprises) which is expected to propel the global marketing resource management market growth. Also, increase need for ensuring brand and regularity compliance will propel the market growth over the forecast period.



The leading players in the global Marketing Resource Management market are also profiled in detail in the report to provide readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market.



However, lack of trust on new marketing technologies is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global marketing resource management market growth. Also, high cost associated with systems is another challenging factor which is expected to hinder the market growth.



The market overview section encompasses all aspects of the Marketing Resource Management market, promoting or restraining its expansion. Boosters and constraints of the Marketing Resource Management market have been studied meticulously. Strategic research methodologies were adopted for maintaining accuracy in results, obtained from primary and secondary research. Our skilled analysts scientifically investigated the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and the approximate revenue the Marketing Resource Management market can generate over the assessment period. A bottom-up approach has been maintained throughout the research. The distinctive nature of the report on the Marketing Resource Management market is evident from the segmental study section.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Infor, Inc., Oracle, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Workfront, Inc., North Plains Systems Corp., Microsoft Corporation, Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., and SAP SE



Market Segmentation



By Solution



- Financial Management

- Project Management

- Marketing Analytics

- Marketing asset Management

- Capacity Planning Management

- Brand and Advertising Management

- Others



By Deployment



- On-Premise

- Cloud



By End Customer



- Small & Medium Business Enterprises

- Large Enterprises



By Industry



- BFSI

- Information Technology

- Media & Entertainment

- Healthcare

- Retail

- Automotive

- Others



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



