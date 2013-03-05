Global Markets for Low-Cost Sensors 2012: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- This new report from NanoMarkets quantifies the markets for low-cost sensors over the next eight years. In the report, we examine the latest technologies, strategies, and technical developments of the sensor industry and identify the applications in which low-cost sensors can generate revenue for suppliers. The report provides granular, eight-year volume and revenue forecasts for this business.



The low-cost sensor applications covered by this report include: smart packaging for consumer goods; pharmaceutical smart packaging and healthcare-related applications; interactive media and disposable electronics applications; lighting applications, including both standalone lighting control units and smart lighting systems; building aut0mation systems; and diagnostic test strips for monitoring of, for example, blood glucose or cholesterol levels in conjunction with an electronic meter.



NanoMarkets has provided coverage of sensors markets for several years as part of a larger focus on the low-cost and printed electronics markets, and in this report we share the insights that we have garnered into the market opportunities that will emerge and grow for low-cost sensors in key application areas.



The low-cost sensor market will continue to grow over the next decade, driven largely by the need for better diagnostics for an aging (and ailing) population, as well as by the growth of low-cost electronics for a variety of applications and smart packaging products with integrated sensing capabilities:



The latter applications are part of larger trends toward ubiquitous electronics and the “Internet-of-things”, which are finally showing signs of real growth after percolating under the radar for several years.



Low-cost sensors are key enablers for these trends, because the concept of putting electronics into everyday objects of all kinds calls for very low-cost components, including sensors. Importantly, it is in these new low-cost electronics applications that NanoMarkets believes some of the most exciting, i.e. highest growth, opportunities in the low-cost sensor sector lie.



