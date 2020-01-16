Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Mass Spectrometry Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global mass spectrometry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Increasing Demand for Tandem and Hyphenated Technique is the Key Factor Driving the Growth of Industry



Capabilities of mass spectrometry over other analytical techniques are the trend in the mass spectrometry market. To detect unknown compounds, mass spectrometry endows increased sensitivity owing to reduced intrusion and superior specificity from characteristics patterns. Moreover, increasing the use of advanced technologies such as ion mobility spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis will fuel market growth in the upcoming years. The rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry owing to the increasing demand for tandem and hyphenated technique is the key factor driving the growth of the mass spectrometry market. Moreover, the emergence of mass spectrometry as a masterdom tool used in pharmaceutical and health life science due to technological advancement in the field of mass spectrometry such as high accuracy, improved resolution, and increased speed.



Mass Spectrometry Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global mass spectrometry market covers segments such as technology and end-user. On the basis of technology the global mass spectrometry market is categorized into ION trap, TOF, triple quadruple and others. On the basis of end-user, the global mass spectrometry market is categorized into pharmaceutical, industrial and others.



North America is the Largest Market Region in the Mass Spectrometry Market



The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and others.



Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.



Key Players in the Mass Spectrometry Market



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mass spectrometry market such as Bruker, DANI Instruments, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Hitachi High-Technologies, Alpha Omega, Bio-Rad Laboratories, AMETEK Process Instruments, and Shimadzu.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of mass spectrometry.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.