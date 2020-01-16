Global Massage Equipment Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Massage Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global massage equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Massage Equipment Market: Insights



Massage is regarded as a mainstream therapy and is now been increasingly recommended by doctors and medical professionals. It is also been recognized as an overall wellness program. Pain in back and neck & shoulder are some of the common types of pains found in all ages due to improper sleeping position and poor posture of work. The back followed by neck & shoulder parts of the body is the most beneficial from massage. Massage therapist is expensive and consumes more time due to hour-long appointment. Thus, in order to reap massage benefits at one's own convenient time, massage equipment has been developed. Massage equipment includes back massager, neck & shoulder massager, leg & foot massager, eye massager, and hand-held massager. These massagers relieve muscle tension & pain, improves sleep, reduces stress & anxiety and decrease inflammation.



Development and Adoption of Handheld Massager, Owing to Its Features Such as Portability and Flexibility to Create Growth Opportunities in Future for Massage Equipment Industry



The global market size of the massage equipment market was worth USD XX million and it is projected to reach USD XX million by 2024. Massage equipment helps in reducing muscle tension and pain that is caused mainly due to the tightening of muscles caused during a rigorous workout or due to sitting at a desk all day long. Massage stimulates the circulation of blood and helps to bring oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to the muscles and other major organs of the body. It also helps in improving sleep and reduces stress & anxiety levels caused mainly due to work pressure in organizations.



Furthermore, massage equipment saves time and money, as one does not have to set some time apart from their busy schedule, to book an appointment with a therapist. Massage equipment comes in a wide range of application that is suitable for people of all ages and can be shared by multiple people. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the massage equipment market is growing at a steady rate. However, the high cost of massager and non-availability of diverse massage equipment's in developing countries is likely to hinder the growth of the massage equipment market. Development and adoption of the handheld massager, owing to its features such as portability and flexibility to create growth opportunities in the future for the massage equipment market.



North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2018 and is Expected to Dominate the Massage Equipment Industry



Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the massage equipment market. U.S is majorly driving the North America market mainly due to the presence of massage equipment manufacturers, increased adoption of massage equipment and high disposable income of U.S citizens. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increase manufacturing of handheld electric massager in China. These hand-held massagers are being widely adopted primarily due to features like flexibility & portability and it costs less than other massage equipment.



Massage Equipment Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global massage equipment market covers segments such as product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global massage equipment market is categorized into back massager, hand-held massager, neck & shoulder massager, leg & foot massager, and eye care massager. On the basis of end-user, the global massage equipment market is categorized into commercial and residential.



Massage Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global massage equipment market such as JSB Healthcare, OSIM International, Panasonic, Prospera, Beurer, Deemark Healthcare, HoMedics, OMRON, International Electro Medical, and Healthmate Forever.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the massage equipment.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.