Global Meal Kits Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Healthy Food Delivery at Doorsteps Among Millennials is Expected to Propel the Growth of the Global Meal Kits Industry



Healthy lifestyle trends, growing awareness among millennials about customized food and increasing disposable income are widening the global meal kits market. However, surging price, quantity served in meal kits and lack of awareness among potential customers is hampering the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the growing demand for healthy food delivery at doorsteps among millennials is expected to propel the growth of the global meal kits market.



Meal Kits Market: Segmentation



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global meal kits market, focuses on market opportunities and trends. Additionally, the report has a comprehensive review of the key players in the global meal kits market. Based on type the market is further segmented into cuisine meal kits, health-conscious meal kits, omnivore meal kits, and other types. A new Chicago startup is hoping to break into the meal delivery space with a service that brings authentic Indian cuisines straight to the customer's door. The cumin club offers cuisines from Chennai, Punjab, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.



Companies such as Yumble and Nurture Life are catering to the growing demand for kid-friendly, healthy, ready-to-eat meal kits services. On the basis of serving the market is further segmented into family/four serving and other serving. The gluten-free diet has become one of the most popular diet trends followed in the U.S. Walmart recently announced that they too will offer branded meals in the name of convenience and health. Walmart will sell global meal kits through Walmart's e-commerce site.



Meal Kits Industry: Competitive Landscape



Key players in the market are Sun Basket, Terra's Kitschen, Purple Carrot, Green Chef corporation, Gousto Koninklijke Ahold N.V, Gobble Inc, PeachDish, HelloFresh SE and plated. Major companies are acquiring startups companies and signing up the partnership deals to increase their market. Kroger and Home Chef have expanded nationwide retail rollout and launched customizable meal kits feature for online orders in February 2019.



North America is Ruling the Meal Kits Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is ruling the meal kits market over the forecast period. The Berlin-based HelloFresh's acquisition of organic meal-kits startup Green Chef pushed it past the home-grown Blue Apron. Additionally, the presence of a large number of millennial consumers is driving the growth of the market. Europe is the second-largest market of the meal-kits market, owing to the birthplace of the meal kits market concept.



