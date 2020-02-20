Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Is Expected to Reach US$1252 Bn by the End of 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Lamb, beef, pork, and poultry are some of widely consumed meat types around the globe. The high demand of the food has led to an immense need to achieve longer shelf-life and preserve the natural taste. The global meat (Fresh and Processed) market was valued at US$1065 bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$1252 bn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 2.73% between 2019 and 2025.



In the report, experts have studied the various factors affecting the demand of the global meat (fresh and processed) market. The report is an accumulation of all the data required to understand the past, current, and future scenario of the market. They have used primary and secondary methodologies to obtain the market data and have provided both factors and figures governing the market.



Reduced Cost of Operation to Drive Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market



Accelerated demand of meat from all around the world has boosted the growth of fresh meat processing industries. Fresh meat processing involves various methods including curing, canning, dehydrating, smoking, and freezing. Additionally, major changes in the preservation techniques has also resulted in high production rate of the processed meat to make it available in both developing and undeveloped countries. Reduced cost of operation meat due to the adoption of advanced meat processing technologies is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, changing lifestyle towards healthier, protein-rich ready-to-eat food products which is one factors which is positively impacting the market. These factors are expected to boost the demand of meat (Fresh and Processed) products globally.



Poultry Segment to Rise Due to Demand For Meat with High Protein Content



Poultry is the fastest growing segment in the market as the consumer are getting more inclined towards white meat due to its high protein content and low cholesterol content. Additionally, there is also a rise in adoption of poultry as it requires lower processing and is east to set up.



North American Region to Growth in Forecast Period



Rising meat consumption and demand for processed meat is expected to boost the market share of the North American region. Additionally, presence of local vendors is expected to further boost its growth in the forecast period. Hence, North American region will contribute largely to the global market.



Adoption of Advanced Meat Processing Technologies to Combat Competition



JBS announced that it has invested nearly $20 million for the expansion of its prepared foods business, Plumrose USA, Iowa. This expansion will help them meet the rising demand for high quality bacon products. In this expansion the company will add bacon equipment upgrades, bacon processing and slicing capacities, and new slicing equipment. These factors are expected to boost the company's market share and its footprint in the market to help it combat competition.



Major manufacturers covered in this report includes WH Group, Yurun Group, JBS, Cremonini, Tyson Foods, Jinluo, Kraft Heinz, New Hope Group, Cargill, Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, ConAgra Foods, Seaboard Corporation, BRF SA, NH Foods, OSI Group, Danish Crown, Toennies, Hormel Foods, Charoen Pokphand Group, and others.



