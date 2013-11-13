Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2012-2016



Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection. The Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings market has also been witnessing increasing partnership activities among vendors. However, the stringent regulation policies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BASF SE, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Hydromer Inc., Royal DSM N.V, and Sono-Tek Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Biocoat Inc., Kane Biotech Inc., Nanexa AB, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., and TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation



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