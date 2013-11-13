Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings Market Will Rise at CAGR of 11.42% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 11.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection. The Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings market has also been witnessing increasing partnership activities among vendors. However, the stringent regulation policies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Medical Antimicrobial Coatings market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BASF SE, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Hydromer Inc., Royal DSM N.V, and Sono-Tek Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Biocoat Inc., Kane Biotech Inc., Nanexa AB, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., and TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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