Global Medical Cyber Security Market Is Anticipated to Reach US$13.2 Bn in 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- QY Research has Published a complete analysis of medical cyber security market in its report, titled, "Global Medical Cyber Security Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application". According to the report, the global medical cyber security market was worth US$4.9 bn and is expected to reach US$13.2 bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.3% between 2019 and 2025.



The other key manufacturers covered in the medical cyber security report are BAE Systems, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Dell EMC, DXC Technology, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, and others.



Augmenting Risk of Cyber-attack to Boost Demand for Improved Cyber Security Solutions



Healthcare sector is increasingly adopting cyber security solutions to cope with the evolving technological landscape. Today, the internet poses a threat to organizations and individuals through cyber-attacks, which could result in theft of financial and medical data. Widespread use of medical devices and wearables are also exposed to cyber-attacks, which has created a demand for safeguarding solutions.



In order to avoid these attacks, healthcare sectors are increasingly adopting medical cyber security systems. These systems provide solution to breach detection in cloud and data centers, business continuity and disaster recovery, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, and data loss protection by risk assessment through consulting, designing, training, and integration. These factors are expected to help the growth of the market with growing dependence of healthcare on technologies.



Cloud-based Segment to Intensify Demand in Market



The cloud-based system segment holds a significant share in the market and are expected to grow considerably in the forecast years as help minimizing data management costs and improves sustainability. These systems are more reliable than on-premise systems, which will further intensify its demand in the healthcare cybersecurity market.



North America to Lead Global Market



The market is expected to dominate in North America due to developed medical and healthcare infrastructure and strong presence of major manufacturers. The region is increasingly investing in adoption of newer healthcare technology that caters to privacy and safety of patients and R&D, leading to the growth of the healthcare cyber security market.



Last month, Raytheon Company announced its collaboration with Red Hat to develop DevSecOps, an ultra-modern security software development solution. With this collaboration the company is aiming to enhance protection of the software application development process. It will utilize its integrated suite of DevOps software development tools with Red Hat OpenShift.



We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Medical Cyber Security market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.



