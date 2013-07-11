Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Medical Device Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 8.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased awareness of minimally invasive surgeries. The Global Medical Device Coatings Market has also been witnessing an increased use of super hydrophilic coating in medical devices. However, the regulation for medical devices varies across countries and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Medical Device Coatings Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape based on key health areas and key technology in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key health areas covered in this report are:

- Anesthesiology

- Cardiovascular

- Chemistry: Analytical

- Dental

- Ear, Nose and Throat

- Gastroenterology and Urology

- General and Plastic Surgery

- General Hospital Equipment

- Hematology

- Immunology

- Microbiology

- Neurology

- Obstetrics and Gynecology

- Ophthalmology

- Orthopedics

- Pathology

- Physical Medicine

- Radiology

- Toxicology

The key coating technologies covered in this report are:

- Alloy Coatings

- Ceramic Coatings

- Combination Coatings

- Energy-Absorbing Coatings

- Energy-Emitting Coatings

- Micro and Nano Coatings

- Protective Polymer Coatings

- Surface Treatment



The key vendors dominating this space include Hydromer Inc., Materion Corp., Surmodics Inc., and Sono-Tek Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, Biocoat Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carmeda AB, Cook Medical Inc., Cordis Corp., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien Plc, CR Bard, DePuy Inc., EIS Optics Ltd., Endura Coatings Ltd., Ionbond AG, Jotec GmbH, Kane Biotech Inc., Medi-Solve Coatings LLC, Medtronic Inc., N8 Medical Inc, Parker Medical Systems, Parlex Corp., Precision Coating Company Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Spectranectics Corp., Stryker Corp., and TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Hydromer Inc., Materion Corp., Surmodics Inc., Sono-Tek Corp.,

Abbott Laboratories, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, Biocoat Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carmeda AB, Cook Medical Inc., Cordis Corp., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien Plc, CR Bard, DePuy Inc., EIS Optics Ltd., Endura Coatings Ltd., Ionbond AG, Jotec GmbH, Kane Biotech Inc., Medi-Solve Coatings LLC, Medtronic Inc., N8 Medical Inc, Parker Medical Systems, Parlex Corp., Precision Coating Company Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Spectranectics Corp., Stryker Corp., and TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/117589/global-medical-device-coatings-market-2012-2016.html