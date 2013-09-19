Global Medical Device Coatings Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2012 - 2018)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Medical device coatings are widely used to augment product surface function and to improve performance. Coatings help in reducing friction between devices and tissues, and provide excellent surface coverage, wetting, uniform adhesion, wear-resistance and coating homogeneity. Many medical devices require non-stick coatings over moulded, electrical insulation, biocompatible, or other finishes.



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The global medical device coatings market will increase from $4.7 billion in 2009 to $7.5 billion in 2014, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The implant device market will exceed $50 billion by 2015. Microelectronic medical implants was worth $15.4 billion in 2010, with pacemakers being the most well known of these devices.



Some of the major factors driving the medical device coatings market are growth in medical industries as well as the growth in emerging economies. Factors such as product ageing, low shelf life and rising costs are restraining the growth of this market.



Types of Medical Device Coatings



Dry film lubricants coatings prevent premature wear and increase equipment dependability for components and mechanisms of life support systems exposed to repetitious cycling.

Adhesive coatings aid in the over moulding assembly of equipment used in surgical applications.

Temperature sensitive coatings applied to examination tools improve the patient's comfort during a check-up.

Autoclavable coatings are intended to solve other problems such as High PH resistance, Dry Film Lubricants, etc., but are also capable of withstanding the high temperatures of repeated autoclave cleaning.



This research report analyzes the Medical Device Coatings market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



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Major geographies analyzed under this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW. Some of the major players in this market are Angiotech, Carmeda, Sono-Tek, Surmodics and others.



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