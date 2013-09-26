Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Will Grow CAGR of 45.5% by 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Global Medical Device Connectivity market to grow at a CAGR of 45.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for systems with in-built servers. The Global Medical Device Connectivity market has also been witnessing an increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships. However, third-party connectivity issues with the medical device providers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Medical Device Connectivity market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Capsule Tech Inc. and Cerner Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Digi International Inc., Lantronix Inc., Cardiopulmonary Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Qualcomm Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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