Global Medical Devices Market Survey 2013-2014: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Global Medical Devices Survey 2013–2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how medical devices industry companies’ procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013–2014. Additionally, this report presents a comparative analysis between two years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers; it also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



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This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research’s exclusive panel of leading global medical devices industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global medical devices industry. The report includes key topics such as global medical devices industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global medical devices industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global medical devices industry executives. Additionally, this report presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).



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Key Features and Benefits



Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.

Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



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