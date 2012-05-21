Global Medical Devices Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Medical Devices Industry



There is constant pressure on medical device supplier companies based in North America and in Europe to decrease costs and contribute towards healthcare reforms, leading companies to look for low-wage countries for their manufacturing processes. With the growth in the Chinese economy and low-wage workforce, medical device industry suppliers in China, specifically contract manufacturing companies, expect greater demand from manufacturers based in developed economies.



Overall, the key changes forecast in the business structure for medical devices manufacturers in 2012 have not changed considerably from those identified in 2011. The top three key changes forecast for 2012 include the introduction of ‘new products and services’, business ‘expansion in current market’ and ‘improving operational efficiency’, while, in 2011, emphasis was on ‘new products and services’ and business ‘expansion in current market and abroad’.



Reasons to buy



- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012 and understand business confidence to take informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing the direction of spend in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



For further information please contact pallavi.singh@reportreserve.com