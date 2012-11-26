Global Medical Disposable Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Medical Disposable market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of diseases and disorders. The Global Medical Disposable market has also been witnessing the trend of adoption of home healthcare products. However, the presence of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Medical Disposable Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Medical Disposable market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Becton, Dickenson and Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Roche Diagnostics Corp.



Other vendors in the market are Hainice Medical Inc., Nipro Diagnostics Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Ansell Healthcare Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Cypress Medical Products, C. R. Bard Inc., Baxter International Inc., Coloplast A/S, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Unicharm Corp., HARTMANN GROUP, ONTEX International N.V., Cook Urological Inc., Hollister Inc., Rochester Medical Corp., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

