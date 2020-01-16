Global Medical Education Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Medical Education Market (Training - Cardiothoracic, Neurology, Orthopedic, Oral and Maxillofacial, Pediatric, Radiology, and Laboratory; Mode of Education - On-campus, Distance, and Online): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report, the global medical education market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Medical Education Market: Insight



Medical education includes educational related activities to be either a medical practitioner or initial training to become a physician. This knowledge and skills are required for the treatment and prevention of disease. There is various teaching methodology that is being utilized in medical education such as distance, Online and on-campus. Medical education includes several disciplines such as cardiothoracic, neurology, orthopedic, oral & maxillofacial, pediatric, radiology, laboratory and several others.



Rising Exposure of Advanced Technologies and Increasing Penetration of the Internet are Boosting the Medical Education Industry



The world federation of medical educators and WHO have close and fruitful collaboration towards the reorientation of medical education. The growing need to treat chronic diseases along with rapidly increasing population over the globe is driving the growth of the medical education market has created a need to increase the number of medical professionals. In addition, major driving factors such as increasing preference for online education, growing awareness of global health discrepancy, rising exposure of advanced technologies and increasing penetration of the internet are boosting the medical education market.



Moreover, the significant increase in the aging population has created the need for allied healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists and nurses, which in turn is also driving the medical education market. However, the lack of practical knowledge in distance education and the cost of higher medical education in developed countries may hamper the growth medical education market. Going forward the technological advancement in the healthcare sector is expected to lead the medical education market in the near future.



North America has the highest market share in the medical education market in 2017. Rising demand for medical education, especially in the U.S., is anticipated to boost the market in this region owing to increasing awareness about medical education among the students, increasing technological advancements, timely technological upgrades, consistent introduction of new courses and developed healthcare infrastructure that offers immense growth opportunities of the medical education market in North America region.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth



Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the medical education market in the near future. Rapidly growing population along with increased disposable income, the initiative was taken by the government organizations to provide scholarships are some factors that are escalating the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, countries like China, Japan, and India are the fastest-growing market in the global medical education market.



Medical Education Market: Segmentation



The report on the global medical education market covers segments such as training and mode of education. On the basis of training, the global medical education market is categorized into cardiothoracic, neurology, orthopedic, oral and maxillofacial, pediatric, radiology and laboratory. On the basis of mode of education, the global medical education market is categorized into on-campus, distance and online.



Medical Education Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical education market such as GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Gundersen Health System, Johnson and Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, Essilor International S.A., Alcona Inc., Novartis International AG, Carl Zeiss AG, and The Cooper Companies.



