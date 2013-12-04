Global Medical Electrodes Market 2014 - 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Global Medical Electrodes Market 2014 – 2018



Global Medical Electrodes Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 12.20 percent for the period 2013–2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth-all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



A unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-medical-electrodes-market-2014-2018



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



- APAC

- EMEA

- Americas

Overview and impact analysis of:



- 3 Market Drivers

- 4 Market Challenges

- 3 Market Trends

Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- 3M Corp.

- Ambu A/S

- CR Bard Inc.

- Covidien plc

- ConMED Corp.

- Cardinal Health Inc.

Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:

- Suppliers

- Buyers

- Substitutes

- New entrants

- Market competition



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1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report



4. Market Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape



16. Key Vendor Analysis



17. Other Reports in this Series



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IV Therapy and Vein Access Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/iv-therapy-and-vein-access-devices-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



The global market for intravenous and vein access devices encompasses a variety of devices such as peripheral venous access, central venous access, ambulatory infusion, enteral feeding, syringe infusion, implantable pumps and diabetes insulin infusion devices. These devices are used for intravenous administration of drugs, fluid infusion, blood sampling, venous pressure monitoring, blood and transfusion. Implantable ports, catheters, syringes, needles and needless connectors are examples of various intravenous therapy and vein access devices. Some of the commercially available products are Patrol Enteral Feeding Pump and Pump sets by Abbott Nutrition and OmniPod Insulin Pump by Insulet Corporation.



The market for IV therapy and vein access devices is growing worldwide due to increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing number of trauma cases and burgeoning incidences of various diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and trauma. Growing incidence of diabetes is predicted to drive the demand for insulin infusion pumps worldwide. World Health Organization suggests that at present approximately 347 million people are suffering from diabetes. Increasing rate of road accidents is also one of the factors considered to be driving the market. Burgeoning aging population coupled with various devices also enhance demand for intravenous therapy and venous access devices. Advanced technologies such as minimally invasive procedures and nanotechnology are also contributing to the growth of the market. North America and Europe are the market leaders in this segment because of well established healthcare infrastructure in these regions and due to rising geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at fastest rate in coming year as a result of increasing cases of diabetes, kidney failure and other diseases enhancing the demand for these devices.



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Some of the prominent players operating in this market comprise Medtronic, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., Medex International, Inc., Hospira, IRadimed Corporation, Smiths Medical, Covidien Ltd. and Insulet Corporation.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hydrogen-peroxide-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Hydrogen Peroxide is the simplest and versatile peroxide formed due to a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. It is a liquid, which is more viscous than water and is colorless in the diluted form. It is generally used as a chemical disinfectant. In addition, hydrogen peroxide is a strong oxidizing agent. It is naturally produced in human body which helps increasing immunity. It is used in a variety of medical and personal applications such as bleaching, sterilization, sanitizer, toothpastes, mouthwashes and hair color among others.



In order to increase the crop yield, hydrogen peroxide is being increasingly used by farmers which results in driving the demand for hydrogen peroxide. Moreover, steady demand from pulp and paper industry is also expected to trigger demand for hydrogen peroxide in the years to come. However, market growth is expected to hamper due to the potential health hazards associated with the use of hydrogen peroxide. Rising demand of hydrogen peroxide in the electronics industry particularly for the preserving metal surfaces and cleaning of silicon discs is expected to open the opportunity of future hydrogen peroxide market.



In order to deal with the odors of municipal wastewater plants it is used as a replacement of chlorine thereby minimizing the formation of a deleterious and odoriferous gas named hydrogen sulphide. Hydrogen peroxide is highly soluble in water which makes its usage safer in comparison to other chemicals. This market has achieved a remarkable position in the Asia Pacific due to the rising demands in textile bleaching, electronics, pharmaceuticals and food industry among others. Hydrogen peroxide market is expected to rise in the European region due to its exponential growth in HPPO plant in Antwerp.



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Solvay Commissions has one of the largest hydrogen peroxide plants in the world. Some of the key players in this market are National Peroxide Limited, Arkema, BASF and Dow Chemicals among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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