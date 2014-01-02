Global Medical Electrodes Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 12.20 % by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Global Medical Electrodes Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 12.20 percent for the period 2013–2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth-all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



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TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



APAC

EMEA

Americas

Overview and impact analysis of:



3 Market Drivers

4 Market Challenges

3 Market Trends



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Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



3M Corp.

Ambu A/S

CR Bard Inc.

Covidien plc

ConMED Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:

Suppliers

Buyers

Substitutes

New entrants

Market competition



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Global Mammography Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.84 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of breast cancer. The Global Mammography Equipment Market 2014-2018 has also been witnessing the growing use of 3D mammography. However, the high cost of mammography equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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