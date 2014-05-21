Global Medical Electronics - 2011-2018 - Worldwide Trends, Estimates and Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Global Market Watch:



The medical electronics market is expected to reach US$372.4 billion by 2018 primarily supported by the application sectors monitoring & surgical systems, imaging systems, diagnostics and medical therapeutics. Globally, medical therapeutics and imaging systems together account for approximately 52.9% of the market and are expected to support the medical electronics industry going forward. Geographical analysis shows that the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% is anticipated from Asia-Pacific region during the analysis period, 2011-2018. Among the application sectors, monitoring & surgical systems account for the largest share of the entire market, driving a CAGR of 13.4% during the analysis period 2011-2018. Imaging Systems see as the fastest growing application with a forecast CAGR of approximately 16.9% by 2018. Along with the fast growth and rapid advancement in technology related to healthcare industry, the medical electronics expectations have increased innovatively for large numbers of incurable disease.



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Report Focus:



The report ‘Medical Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018’ reviews the latest medical electronics market trends with a perceptive attempt to disclose the near-future growth prospects. An in-depth analysis on a geographic basis provides strategic business intelligence for electronics sector investments. The study reveals profitable investment strategies for electronics companies, business executives, product marketing managers, new business investors and many more in preferred locations. The report primarily focuses on:



- Emerging Market Trends

- Advancements in the Technological Space

- Market Demand of the Segments (By-Region)

- Key Growth Areas and Market Size

- Region-Wise Demand Factor

- Key Competitors Edge

- Investment Strategies



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Estimates are based on online surveys using customized questionnaires by our research team. Besides information from government databases, company websites, press releases & published research reports are also used for estimates.



The analysis primarily deals with applications. Further, the subdivided categories include:



- Medical Electronics - By Application

- Monitoring & Surgical Systems

- Medical Therapeutics

- Imaging Systems

- Diagnostics



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The period considered for the medical electronics market analysis is 2011-2018. The region wise distribution of the market consists of North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Poland, Norway, Austria and Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Venezuela, Peru and Rest of Latin America) and Rest of World (South Africa, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of Rest of World). The market growth rate in the major economies such as the U.S., Japan, China etc. are estimated individually.



More than 1346 leading market players are identified in electronics industry out of which 51 key companies in medical electronics that project improved market activities in the near future are profiled. The report consists of 79 data charts describing the market shares, sales forecasts and growth prospects. Moreover, key strategic activities in the market including mergers/acquisitions, collaborations/partnerships, product launches/developments are discussed.



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