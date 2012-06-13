Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The Global Medical Imaging Equipment market is expected to reach US$25.3 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technological advancements in medical imaging equipment. The Global Medical Imaging Equipment market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing use of cloud computing. However, cannibalization of the equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Medical Imaging Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical System Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report are: Hitachi Medical Corp., Hologic Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Medison America Inc., Shimadzu Corp., TeraRecon Inc., and Varian Medical Systems.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



