Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market 2012 - 2016



Global Medical Imaging Reagents market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Medical Imaging Reagents market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for radiopharmaceuticals. However, the lack of reimbursements for imaging procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Medical Imaging Reagents market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bracco S.p.A, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare and Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Aspect Imaging, Bayer AG, Guerbet SA, IBA Molecular Imaging and PerkinElmer Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Product



8. Geographical Segmentation



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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