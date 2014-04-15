Global Medical Nutrition Market - Size, Share and Industry Overview

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Medical Nutrition Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Earlier medical nutrition solutions were meant for only to address malnutrition, but continued advancements in healthcare has led to the use of these medicated foods to complement drugs to treat various diseases such as diabetes, obesity, renal failure, pediatric malnutrition, sarcopenia and cancer. These medicated nutritional products are segmented into pediatric nutrition, elderly nutrition, sports nutrition and parenteral nutrition. Some of the commercially available medical nutrition products are Elecare for kids and EAS for athletes marketed by Abbott Nutrition and Souvenaid and FortFit marketed by Nutricia. Parenteral nutrition is feeding a person by means of intravenous, it is given only when a patient is on hemodialysis and is unable to manage adequate nutrition. Usually glucose, proteins, electrolytes and vitamins are administered through parenteral route.



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The global market for medical nutrition is growing at a steady rate worldwide. The major factors impacting the growth of this market include increasing incidences of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages. Changing life style such as habitual smoking, alcohol, extended work hours and relying on fastfood has resulted into lack of adequate nutrients that is also one of the reasons contributing to the growth of medical nutrition market. North America dominates the regional market as it has a large population base suffering from chronic diseases that is supported by medicated foods. The people of North America are also more conscious about their health compared to people of other regions. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In developing nations including India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa the market is supposed to grow under the influence of increasing awareness among population and changing tendency to spend more money on health conditions. Premature birth is also one of the major reasons increasing the demand for pediatric medical nutrition.



Some of the major companies operating in the market for medical nutrition are Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Baxter International, Inc., Danone, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nutricia and NeoMed.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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