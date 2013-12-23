Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Medical Publishing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Medical Publishing market to decline at a CAGR of 0.56 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the major challenges faced by this market is the uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions. The Global Medical Publishing market has also been witnessing the emergence of the digital delivery of journals and books. Despite the declining growth rate, one of the key factors contributing to this market revenue growth is the changing global landscape.



Global Medical Publishing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Medical Publishing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Informa plc, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Reed Elsevier plc, Springer Science+Business Media GmbH, Truven Health Analytics Inc., and Wolters Kluwer N.V.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are American Medical Association, BMJ Group, Hearst Corp, Igaku-Shion Ltd., Massachusetts Medical Society, Thieme Medical Publishers, and UMB Medica.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148039/global-medical-publishing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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