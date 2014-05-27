Global Melatonin Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1,300.0 Million in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research "Melatonin Market for Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Medicine and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019", the global demand for the phenolic resins was valued at USD 504 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 1,300.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% between 2013 and 2019.



Browse Melatonin Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/melatonin-market.html



Melatonin has been dubbed as the "natural wonder drug" by pundits and not without reason. Melatonin which is generally known to be a sleep aid and a cure for primary insomnia, is found to have many other attributes. Apart from inducing sleep and alleviating jet lag, melatonin is also a potent anti-oxidant, boosts the immune system, and is a probable treatment for cancer, among other uses. Rising stress levels among the general population and the dietary supplement status of melatonin in North America are the two major driving factors for melatonin. High customer awareness in North America coupled with the molecule's lack of side-effects compared to other sleeping pills gives melatonin the edge in this region. However, melatonin is not as freely available to end-users in Europe and Asia Pacific where it is registered as a prescription drug. Although the social demography is similar in North America and Europe, the market is considerably limited in Europe due to the regulated status of melatonin.



Dietary supplements was the largest application segment of melatonin and accounted for 52.5% of the global melaonin demand in 2012. This is also expected to be the fastest growing segment over the next few years. Melatonin is marketed as a medicine in most of the countries in the world including Europe and Asia Pacific. However as melatonin is only available as a prescription drug, the market size is smaller compared to North America, where it is available over the counter. Application of melatonin in food and beverages is a new market and has witnessed high growth in the recent past and has huge market potential as against energy drinks. However, as per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the use of melatonin in food products is not safe as it is not currently classified as a food supplement.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global melatonin demand in 2012, followed by Europe and this trend is expected to continue over the next few years. The Asia Pacific market has high potential but the growth rate is expected to be relatively slower than in Europe owing to the lack of awareness about melatonin in the general populace. The Rest of the World (RoW) segment occupied the least market share and is expected to exhibit the slowest growth rate among the various regions.



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The report gives an in-depth analysis of the melatonin market in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (USD million). In addition, the report also includes current demand analysis and forecast for each product and application segments for both global and regional level. The regions analyzed include North America, U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan and Rest of the World. The report comprises of the following segments:



Melatonin Market - Application Analysis

- Dietary supplements

- Medicine

- Food & beverages

- Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above applications segments with respect to the following regions:



Melatonin Market - Regional Analysis

- North America

- U.S.

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- Rest of the World



Browse Melatonin Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/melatonin-market.html