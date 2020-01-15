Global Membrane Filters Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Membrane Filters Market (Technology - Nanofiltration, Microfiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Chromatography, Ultrafiltration, and Ion Exchange; Application - Healthcare, Environmental, Food and Beverages, and Others; Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report the global membrane filters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Membrane Filters Market: Insights



Membrane filters or "membranes" are microporous plastic films with specific pore size ratings. Membrane filters are also known as a screen or microporous filters. Membrane methods are used for the removal of microorganisms, bacteria, particulates, and other natural organic material. Membrane filtration is mainly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical procedures. The different technology that uses membrane filters is nanofiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, ultrafiltration, and ion exchange.



Membrane Filters Market: Drivers and Opportunities



Membrane filtration techniques help to protect drug by eliminating impurities throughout the drug production process. Advancement in drug production with a wide variety of uses of membrane filtration procedures in the pharmaceutical industry are boosting the growth of this market in the next few years. In addition, rising demand for quality products and guidelines for water safety and filtration is driving the growth of this market.



Moreover, the growing application of membrane filters in separating liquid or gaseous streams for environment protection and energy recovery techniques are likely to fuel the growth of this market. On the other hand, the high setup cost of membrane filtration equipment is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, innovative use of membrane filters in biopharmaceutical is likely to bring more opportunities to this market in the coming years.



Membrane Filters Market: Reginal Insights



Among the region, North America is expected to be the largest market for membrane filters. The presence of leading pharmaceutical industries and stringent regulations for water safety and filtrations are likely to drive the growth of membrane filters market in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to growing health awareness, and growth in pharmaceutical and wastewater treatment industries in countries like China and India.



Membrane Filters Market: Segmentation



The report on the global membrane filters market covers segments such as technology and application. On the basis of technology the global membrane filters market is categorized into nanofiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, ultrafiltration and ion exchange. On the basis of application the global membrane filters market is categorized into healthcare, environmental, food and beverages, and others.



Membrane Filters Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global membrane filters market such as Koch Membrane Systems Inc, 3M, Amazon filters, Novasep, Advantec MFS, Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, and TriSep Corporation.



