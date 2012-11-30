Global Membrane Separation Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Membrane Separation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.78 percent CAGR over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing demand from the Municipal sector. The Global Membrane Separation market has also been witnessing increasing demand for customized membrane systems. However, the increasing threat from low-cost vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Membrane Separation Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Membrane Separation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Dow Chemical Co., Pall Corp., and GE Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Nitto Denko Corp. (Hydranautics), and Toray Industries Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



