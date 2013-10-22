Global Membranes Market (RO, UF, MF, Electro Dialysis, Gas Separation) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Membranes are the barriers which separate two phases and restrict transport of various chemicals in a selective manner. Based on the type of the operation, membranes can be segmented into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, mircofiltration, electrodialysis, and gas separation.



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These membranes are used in various application areas such as in medicine, biotechnology, food technology, in osmotic power plants or in fuel cell and waste stream treatment. The end-users of membrane based technology include pharmaceutical industries, chemical industries, food, beverages and dairy industries, and microelectronic industries.



The market for membrane separation is showing significant growth in demand due to an increase in adoption by key end-use segments such as food, the dairy and beverage industry, water and waste water treatment, and the medical and pharmaceutical industry.



The U.S. is the largest market segment followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World.



BRIC countries and the regions with stressed domestic water resources are expected to increase the demand for membranes. Microfiltration is the widely used market segment followed by reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, electrodialysis, and gas separation. Waste water treatment continues to be the largest end-use application area of the membranes market whereas the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the highest growing end-use application segment.



Stringent regulations, exhausting natural reserves, environmental concerns, and the demand for high quality products are expected to drive the demand for membranes. Development of innovative and cost-effective membranes for application segments such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is expected to create more opportunities in the market. Concern for water resources and shift from conventional filtration processes to membrane based technologies are expected to fuel the demand for membranes.



Some of the key participants in the market include DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, General Electric Company, EMD Millipore, Culligan International Company, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sterlitech Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, EnviroTech Molded Products, Inc, X-Flow North America, and Siemens Water Technologies.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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