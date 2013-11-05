Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global MEMS Gyroscope Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

TechNavios analysts forecast the Global MEMS Gyroscope market to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for MEMS Gyroscopes in smartphones. The Global MEMS Gyroscope market has also been witnessing increasing usage in digital cameras. However, the high competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global MEMS Gyroscope Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global MEMS Gyroscope market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are InvenSense Inc., STMicroelelctrionics NV, Epson Toyocom Corp., and Panasonic Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Sony Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Robert Bosch Gmbh.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



InvenSense Inc., STMicroelelctrionics NV, Epson Toyocom Corp., Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145410/global-mems-gyroscope-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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