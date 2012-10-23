Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global MEMS market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for MEMS in consumer electronics. The increasing sale of smartphones is also contributing to the growth of the Global MEMS market. However, the lack of product differentiation poses a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's research report, the Global MEMS Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global MEMS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Knowles Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV and Texas Instruments Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in this report include Infineon, Boheringer, Invensense, GE Sensing, VTI Technologies, Lexmark, Triquint, Flir Systems, Sony, Kionix, ULIS, Measurement Specialities, Omron, Memsic and Murata.



