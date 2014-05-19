Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global MEMS Microphone Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About MEMS Microphone

A MEMS microphone consists of a pressure-sensitive diaphragm that is fixed directly into a silicon IC and is accompanied by an integrated preamplifier. MEMS microphones are often integrated with modern digital products; they are widely used in high-quality audio output devices. Most smartphones and tablets use MEMS microphones for high-quality voice output. Technological advancement has led to the development of miniaturized MEMS microphones, which can be easily integrated into compact electronic devices. MEMS microphones are increasingly used in hearing aids because of their superior noise-reducing quality.



Exhibit 1: Types of MEMS Microphones



Covered in this Report

The Global MEMS Microphone market experienced strong year-on-year growth in 2013. This is mainly because smartphone manufacturers increased the adoption of MEMS microphones. Initially, only one MEMS microphone was used in a smartphone, but now it has increased to two to three.

Global MEMS Microphone Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global MEMS Microphone market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

GoerTek Inc.

Knowles Electronics Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



Bosch GmbH

Bosung Electronic Co. Ltd.

Hosiden Corp.

MEMSensing Microsystems Co. Ltd.

NeoMEMS Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK-EPC Corp.

Wolfson Microelectronics



Key Market Driver

Increased Use of MEMS Microphones in Smartphones.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Lack of Product Differentiation.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Miniaturization of MEMS Microphones.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., Analog Devices Inc., GoerTek Inc., Knowles Electronics Inc. ,Bosch GmbH Bosung Electronic Co.Ltd., Hosiden Corp. , EMSensing Microsystems Co. Ltd., NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., STMicroelectronics NV ,TDK-EPC Corp., Wolfson Microelectronics



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155807/global-mems-microphone-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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