Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global MEMS Pressure Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in the Automotive segment. The Global MEMS Pressure Sensors market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of electronic devices. However, the lack of product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the EMEA and APAC regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global MEMS Pressure Sensors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Denso Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., General Electric Company, and Sensata Technologies Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Delphi Corp., Infineon technologies AG, Toyota Motor Corp., and VTI Technologies.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145240/global-mems-pressure-sensors-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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