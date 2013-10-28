Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Meningococcal vaccines are used against Nisseria meningitidis, a gram negative bacterium that causes various types of meningococcal diseases such as meningitis, meningococcemia and septicemia. World Healthcare Organization (WHO) reports suggest 12 clinically significant serogroups of Neisseria meningitides have been identified based on their antigenic structure of polysaccharide capsule. Among these six serogroups A, B, C, Y, W 135 and X are responsible for the meningococcal diseases among human beings.



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Meningitis is an infection of meninges, a membrane that covers brain and spinal cord and can cause severe brain damage. Meningococcemia is a life threatening disease characterized by infection of the blood stream while Septicemia is characterized by infections throughout the body. These diseases are very severe and associated with rapid onset of symptoms characterized by fever, headache and stiff neck and may result in death within only a few hours. To cope with these diseases, immediate and effective diagnosis and treatment is required that is not feasible and this has resulted in prevention of meningococcal diseases by vaccines rather than treatment.



The market can be segmented on the basis of types of meningococcal vaccines available such as Quadrivalent (Serogroups A, C, W135 and Y), Bivalent (Serogroups C & Y), Serogroup A, Serogroup B and Serogroup X. Meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine and meningococcal conjugate vaccine are two types of meningococcal quadrivalent vaccines available worldwide against Nisseria meningitides. Meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine is the only vaccine available in the America used for people older than 55 years. Menomune produced by Sanofi Pasteur is a type of meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine.



Meningococcal conjugate vaccines such as Menactra (Sanofi Pasteur) and Menveo (Novartis) are generally preferred for people of 55 years age and younger. Quadrivalent conjugate vaccines account for largest share of the global sales. The introduction of Sero B group vaccine will drive the market in America, as of now no vaccine is available to protect against serogroup B meningococcal disease. According to WHO and other associated sources such as African Meningococcal Carriage Consortium, Africa has been affected by serogroup A meningococcal diseases every 7-14 years for the last 100 years, particularly in African meningitis belt which includes Chad, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali and Nigeria. MenAfriVac, a vaccine effective against Serogroup A is extensively used in the Africa to eliminate meningococcal diseases.



Some of the key players engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of meningococcal vaccines are Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis, GlaxoSmithCline, Pfizer and Baxter International Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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