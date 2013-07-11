Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Menotropin Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Menotropin market to grow at a CAGR of 1.315 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of infertility cases. The Global Menotropin market has also been witnessing an increasing number of awareness programs on the prevention and treatment of infertility. However, the adverse side effects of menotropins could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Menotropin Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Menotropin market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merck Serono S.A.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Angelini Farmaceutica S.A., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fuji Yakuhin Co. Ltd., GP-Pharm S.A., LG Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd., Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Neiss Labs Ltd., Sanzyme Ltd., Win Medicare Pvt. Ltd., and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



