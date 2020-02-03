Global MEP Software Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- This report focuses on the Global MEP Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MEP Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

MagiCAD

Autodesk

Trimble

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

COINS Global

eVolve MEP

Witas

Exactal

On Center Software

Design Master Software

Stack

Causeway

progeCAD

ePROMIS Solutions

Renga Software



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

BIM MEP Software

CAD MEP Software



Market segment by Application, split into

Construction Industry

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Plumbing Industry

Others

?



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MEP Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MEP Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MEP Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MEP Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MEP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 BIM MEP Software

1.4.3 CAD MEP Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MEP Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Construction Industry

1.5.3 Electrical Engineering

1.5.4 Mechanical Engineering

1.5.5 Plumbing Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.5.7 ?

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 MEP Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 MEP Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 MEP Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 MEP Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 MEP Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 MEP Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key MEP Software Players (Opinion Leaders)



Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top MEP Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top

Continued....



