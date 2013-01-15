Global Metabolomics Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Metabolomics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant advancements in R&D activities. The Global Metabolomics market has also been witnessing the emergence of coordination of standards in metabolomics. However, the low adoption of metabolomics technology, especially among large pharmaceutical companies could pose a challenge to the small vendors and therefore the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Metabolomics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Metabolomics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., and Metabolon Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accelrys Inc., Amphora Discovery Corp., Applied Biosystems Group, BG Medicine Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Caliper Life Sciences Inc., Chenomx Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Genedata AG, GeneGo Inc., AB SCIEX LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Metabometrix Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc., Phenomenome Discoveries Inc., Shimadzu Corp., SiDMAP LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



