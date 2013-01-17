Global Metal-Cutting Machine Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Metal Cutting Machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for machining materials of increased hardness. The Global Metal Cutting Machine market has also been witnessing the development of smaller metal cutting machines. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158778



TechNavio's report, the Global Metal Cutting Machine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Metal Cutting Machine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Browse All Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Gildemeister AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corp., Shenyang Machine Tools Co Ltd., and Mag Machine and Tool LLC.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Yamazaki Mazak Corp., Okuma Corp., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Haas Automation Inc., JTKET Corp., Doosan Group, Index-Traub, Hyundai WIA Corp., Grob-Werke GmbH and Co. KG, Heller Machine Tools Ltd., GF Agie Charmilles, Kitamura Machinery Co. Ltd., Walter Grinders Inc., Femco Machine Co LLC, and Yeong Chin Machinery Industries Co. Ltd. (YCM).



To Buy The Copy Of This Report visit: www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158778



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Hydraulic Component Market in India 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158773



Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158766