Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Market 2012 - 2016 - Worldwide Industry Size,Share,Growth,Analysis and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition market to grow at a CAGR of 18.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for LEDs in the lighting applications. Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition market has also been witnessing a gradual shift to six-inch wafers and sapphire substrates. However, the low yield of installed MOVCD equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include AIXTRON SE, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Veeco Instruments Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



