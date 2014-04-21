Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) Equipment Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About MOCVD equipment

MOCVD equipment is a tool used by semiconductor manufacturers for depositing a very thin layer of compound semiconductor material onto a semiconductor wafer. It is predominantly used in the manufacturing process of III-V compound semiconductors, especially for those that use GaN. These semiconductors are the most important base material for manufacturing LEDs, lasers, power transistors, and photovoltaic cells. Thus, MOCVD equipment is used for manufacturing complex semiconductor multilayer structures that are used in electronic and optoelectronic components. This not only increases the performance of the semiconductor device, but also delivers higher efficiency and switching speed.

Analysts forecast the Global MOCVD Equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 14.13 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

Global MOCVD Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global MOCVD Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Key Vendors

Aixtron SE

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Demand for LEDs in the Global LED Lighting Market.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Cyclical Nature of the Semiconductor Industry.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Growing Demand for MOCVD Equipment in the Global Power Semiconductor Market.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Aixtron SE,Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.,Veeco Instruments Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153109/global-metal-organic-chemical-vapor-deposition-mocvd-equipment-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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