Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Metallocene Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Metallocene market to grow at a CAGR of 6.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for polymers with low molecular distribution, and other characteristics, which in turn has led to an increased consumption of metallocene catalysts by polymer manufacturing industries. The Global Metallocene market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on bringing new, innovative products and technology to the market place. However, the volatility of the raw material prices, which, in turn results in the rise of finished product prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Metallocene Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Metallocene market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Co. LLC, and ExxonMobil Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Clariant AG, Ineos Technologies Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd., and UnivationTechnologies LLC.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details areprovided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Co. LLC, ExxonMobil Co., Clariant AG, Ineos Technologies Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd., and UnivationTechnologies LLC.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145418/global-metallocene-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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