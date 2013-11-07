Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Metallocene Market - growth ,trends,size and share 2012 - 2016



Global Metallocene market to grow at a CAGR of 6.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for polymers with low molecular distribution, and other characteristics, which in turn has led to an increased consumption of metallocene catalysts by polymer manufacturing industries. The Global Metallocene market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on bringing new, innovative products and technology to the market place. However, the volatility of the raw material prices, which, in turn results in the rise of finished product prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Metallocene Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Metallocene market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

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