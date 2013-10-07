Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Meter Data Management Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Meter Data Management market to grow at a CAGR of 16.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the incidences of electricity theft. The Global Meter Data Management market has also been witnessing an increasing support from regulatory authorities. However, data management issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Meter Data Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Meter Data Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Elster Group SE, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Oracle Corp., and Siemens AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aclara Software Inc., Cuculus GmbH, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Enoro AS, Enoro AS, Ferranti Computer Systems N.V., Gruppo Engineering, Harris Utilities, North Star Utilities Solutions, OSIsoft Inc., Powel AS, and Robotron Datenbank-Software GmbH.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Elster Group SE, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG., Aclara Software Inc., Cuculus GmbH, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Enoro AS, Enoro AS, Ferranti Computer Systems N.V., Gruppo Engineering, Harris Utilities, North Star Utilities Solutions, OSIsoft Inc., Powel AS, and Robotron Datenbank-Software GmbH.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143446/global-meter-data-management-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###