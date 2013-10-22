Global Meter Data Management Market 2012 - 2016 Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Global Meter Data Management market to grow at a CAGR of 16.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the incidences of electricity theft. The Global Meter Data Management market has also been witnessing an increasing support from regulatory authorities. However, data management issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Meter Data Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Meter Data Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Elster Group SE, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Oracle Corp., and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aclara Software Inc., Cuculus GmbH, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Enoro AS, Enoro AS, Ferranti Computer Systems N.V., Gruppo Engineering, Harris Utilities, North Star Utilities Solutions, OSIsoft Inc., Powel AS, and Robotron Datenbank-Software GmbH.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Smart Grid IT Spending in Various Segments

6.1 Smart Grid IT Spending Segments

6.1.1 Smart Grid IT Spending in Services Segment

6.1.2 Smart Grid IT Spending in Hardware Segment

6.1.3 Smart Grid IT Spending in Software Segment



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Meter Data Management Advantages

7.3 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Five Forces Analysis



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Meter Data Management Market by Geographical Segmentation



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends



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