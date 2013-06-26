Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in prevalence of the MRSA infection. The Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs market has also been witnessing the increase in Governmental/Non-Governmental awareness programs. However, the increasing generic competition could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Pfizer Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc., ViroPharma Inc., Theravance Inc. and Forest Laboratories Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Durata Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Trius Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Pfizer Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc., ViroPharma Inc., Theravance Inc., Forest Laboratories Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Durata Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Trius Therapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107833/global-methicillin-resistant-staphylococcus-aureus-mrsa-drugs-market-2012-2016.html