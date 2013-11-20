Global mHealth Market Is Expected to Reach USD 10.2 Billion Globally by 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report "MHealth Market - Global Mobile Health Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 – 2018" The growth in mHealth market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing number of mHealth applications. Mobile based healthcare services access is becoming almost ubiquitous worldwide. mHealth applications are rapidly gaining popularity due to growth in number of innovative solutions.



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The global mHealth market is segmented by services into: monitoring services, diagnostic services, healthcare system strengthening services and other services. Mobile operators, device vendors, content players and healthcare providers are the various participants of the mHealth market. The market has also been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions. Market estimates and forecasts are made after critical analysis of various macro and micro economic factors which directly and indirectly affect the market growth. Inclusion of these factors has helped in accurate crunching of numbers and has extended the report purview. The report includes market size estimation and forecasts for the period of 2011 to 2018 for each of the mHealth segments.



The report will support the strategy development of players across the supply chain including device vendors, mobile operators, content developers and healthcare providers. The trends in the mHealth market will help healthcare service providers in tapping the untapped segments and address unmet needs. The competitive landscape section will especially help content developers and healthcare providers in strengthening their position in the market.



An in-depth research and market analysis will allow mobile application developers, marketing companies, healthcare providers, content developers, research and development agencies, network operators, and system integrators to make informed decisions about development, marketing, and growth strategies.



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