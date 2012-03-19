Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Micro Irrigation System Market - By Types, Applications, Geography, Crop Trends, and Forecasts (2011 - 2016)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- Micro irrigation system is one of the fastest growing segments in irrigation system market. Micro irrigation systems are further classified as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation system across all geography and major country market in terms of both revenue and area under each micro irrigation system.
Micro irrigation systems are basically segmented further on the basis of applications such as agriculture micro irrigation, landscaping irrigation, and green house micro irrigation systems. Drip irrigation is the fastest growing market segment in terms of both revenue and area with 19% CAGR from 2011 to 2016 in terms of revenue. Drip irrigation is commonly used in fruits crops and green house crops across the globe. Micro irrigation systems are very important in order to maintain internal climate in green house application. Sprinkler irrigation is widely used in agriculture and landscaping to cover large area for irrigation.
Globally, the micro irrigation system market is dominated by sprinkler irrigation systems, accounting for over 72% of the total micro irrigation system demand in 2010. The global drip irrigation systems market is expected to reach $996.7 million by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.0%. The global sprinkler irrigation system market is projected to reach $2,418 million by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 17.4%. Orchard crop is the largest and fastest growing crop segment for micro irrigation system industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2011 to 2016. Micro irrigation system for field crops is another growing segment for micro irrigation system market.
Rising water scarcity and cost effectiveness of fertigation and chemigation in micro irrigation systems over other crop protection and fertilizer application methods are expected to drive the demand for micro irrigation system market in the near future. Increasing population and water scarcity are another driving factors for this market. However, high initial and maintenance cost is major restrain for the market.
This report estimates the market size of the global micro irrigation system market in terms of revenue and area. The market has been further segmented on the basis of crop types such as field crops, orchard crops, plantation crops, and other crops such as forage and turf grasses as well as by sub-segmentation of drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. This segmentation is given for major regions and key countries in those regions. Market drivers, restraints and challenges, and crop type trends are discussed in detail. Market share by participants for the overall market is discussed in detail in the report. We have also profiled leading players of this industry including Netafim (Israel), Jain Irrigation System Limited (India), and John Deere & Company (U.S.).
