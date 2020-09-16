New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Global Micro-Mobility Sharing Market Research Report 2020 (Covers COVID-19 Impact Analysis)



Reports and Data offers an updated and up-to-the-minute study on the Global Micro-Mobility Sharing Market and contains estimations of market size, revenue, production and consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price analysis, and other key elements. The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Micro-Mobility Sharing industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



The report is furnished with the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is rearranging every aspect of the market from the global economic scenario to product demands and supply chains. The report assesses the hardest-hit sectors of the industry to offer a better understanding of the changes in the Micro-Mobility Sharing market. The report is updated with the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Micro-Mobility Sharing Market.



The report focuses on the Micro-Mobility Sharing market volume at a global and regional level, along with a special focus on the company level. The report represents an overall Micro-Mobility Sharing market size through a thorough analysis of the historical data and future prospects.



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Micro-Mobility Sharing industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.



The competitive landscape of the Micro-Mobility Sharing market is explored with regards to the production capacity, revenue and market share, product portfolio, strategic business decisions such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotion, among others, for each manufacturer operating in the Micro-Mobility Sharing market.



Major Manufacturers Profiled in the Report:



Ofo, Mobike, Hello Bike, Lime, Bird, City Scoot, Obike, Skip, Zagster



Market Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Station Based

Dockless



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Kick Scooter

Smart Scooter

Pedal Bicycle

Electric Bicycle



Summary of the report:



The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Micro-Mobility Sharing market including recent and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight into the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players in the industry and their expansion strategies.



