Global Micro Server Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Micro Server market to grow at a CAGR of 69.48 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to reduce server space. The Global Micro Server market has also been witnessing a reduction in the power consumption of micro servers. However, over dependence on component suppliers to meet end-user demands could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Micro Server Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Micro Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., and SeaMicro Inc. The other vendors listed in the report are Tyan Computers Corp., SuperMicro Computer Inc., Acer Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91953/global-micro-server-market-2011-2015.html