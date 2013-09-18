Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Micro Server Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Micro Server market to grow at a CAGR of 63.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing growth of structured and unstructured data. The Global Micro Server market has also been witnessing the rapid adoption of cloud computing and cloud-based services. However, the increasing use of virtualized servers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Micro Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Micro Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co., and SeaMicro Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corp., ARM Holding plc, Calxeda Inc., Cavium Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ingram Micro Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Mitac International Corp., Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp., Penguin Computing Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sandisk Corp., SuperMicro Computer Inc., Tilera Corp., and Tyan Computers Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Co., and SeaMicro Inc., Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corp., ARM Holding plc, Calxeda Inc., Cavium Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ingram Micro Inc., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Mitac International Corp., Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp., Penguin Computing Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sandisk Corp., SuperMicro Computer Inc., Tilera Corp., and Tyan Computers Corp.



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