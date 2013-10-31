Global Micro Servers Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- A micro server is a small server appliance that works like a server. A server is a physical computer dedicated to run one or more services as a host to serve the needs of the users of other computers on a network.



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Micro servers are off-the-rack appliances that are specifically designed to process low intensive workloads such as lightweight web serving, simple content delivery nodes, and low end dedicated hosting, with easy installation and maintenance. It comes with preinstalled operating system, hardware and software configured by the manufacturer.



A micro server is a popular choice for small- to medium-sized businesses, web-hosting companies etc. They are also used by corporations that operate with minimal IT staff at local or branch offices.



The power usage of the traditional servers is very high even when they are in idle mode which makes them ineffective cost-wise. Micro servers were developed as a cost effective solution to the servers industry. Hence, this forms the major driver for micro server market. Owing to their small size, and the fact they require less cooling than their traditional servers, they can also be densely packed together to save physical space in the data centre. The micro servers presently costs up to 63 percent less than the conventional servers. Hence, the key factors viz. size and cost, both are highly optimized compared to traditional servers. Also, micro servers aren't only suited to low-end online content delivery, but they suit perfectly to data processing tasks where the workload can be parceled up and operated in parallel.



North America has the largest market for micro servers presently. Media storage and data centers application are growing an extraordinary rate in these regions which hold the largest share among other applications, their growth will supplement the growth of micro servers. Analytics and cloud computing are the other promising applications of micro servers which will grow at phenomenal rates during the forecasted period.



One of the major limitations for micro servers is the cost and efforts required to adapt software to efficiently map workloads to micro servers. This will require software to be rewritten to enable micro servers to process the task in parallel, which may bring down the advantage of savings in capital and running expenses. There also exists danger of running into a performance barrier, where a workload designed to be carried out in parallel using micro servers today might require more performance in future but be unable to be parallelized further thereby making them obsolete. Networking also forms a risk, as deploying a large number of less powerful servers increases the number of ports required and switching overhead.



Some of the major players in the micro servers market are HP, AMD, Applied Micro, Calxed, and Intel for processors and ARM for chips.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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