Global Microbiological Testing of Water Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Presence of Harmful Biological Organisms, Elements, And Compound Inside the Water the Key Drivers for the Growth of Microbiological Testing of Water Industry



Microbiological testing of water is a process of determining the concentration of bacteria in samples of water. Waterborne diseases are the leading cause of death around the world, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. As per the World Health Organization sources, every year around more than 3.4 million people succumb to death due to the water-related problem. The microbiological testing of water helps to analyze the presence of harmful biological organisms, elements, and compounds inside the water.



The key drivers for the growth of microbiological testing of the water market are rapid industrialization and increasing contamination of the water resources thereby increasing the need for testing the water prior to human consumption. However, the lack of resources in the rural areas and scarcity of the mobile microbial testing lab and facilities to check the water within limited resources is hampering the growth of this market.



Microbiological Testing of Water Market: Segmentation



This report gives an in-depth analysis of the global microbiological testing of the water market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report on global microbiological testing of the water market covers segments such as pathogen type and industry.



Based on pathogen type the sub-markets include Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Vibrio, Clostridium, and other pathogen types. Coliforms are the bacteria that act as an indicator that other possibly harmful bacteria may be present in the water sample. E. coli and fecal coliform are bacteria whose presence can indicate water contamination by human or animal wastes. Vibrio can lead to serious lethal skin infections. A few varieties of Salmonella bacteria result in typhoid fever, a sometimes deadly disease that is more common in developing countries other than diarrhea that may last up to 10 days. The Salmonella microbial water testing segment has the largest share over the forecast period as compared to other pathogen types in global microbiological testing of the water market.



Based on industry, the sub-markets include Pharma and Bio-pharma, clinical, Food, Energy, Chemical & Material and other Industries. Besides the usual usage for drinking water, food preparation and sanitary activities potable water is used for equipment and facility cleaning and is the starting material for pharmaceutical grade water production. With the growing number of eatable manufacturing processing industries and rising concern for food safety is expected to contribute to the lucrative growth of the market.



The global microbiological testing market is getting necessary boosting due to the need for new innovative pharmaceutical solutions and GMP compliance for microbial water quality analysis by pharmaceutical companies. The growing incidences of infectious diseases along with increasing investment for better medical infrastructures are augmenting the growth of the microbiological testing market.



Microbiological Testing of Water Industry: Competitive Landscape



Major players in the market are MilliporeSigma, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Döhler, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Asia-Pacific Microbiological Testing of Water Market is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



Geographically, the microbiological testing of the water market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, The Asia- Pacific and the Row. With the increasing number of rules and regulations and active participation of various governments and authorities for environmental protection is contributing to the growth of microbiological water testing market in North America.



Furthermore, the presence of several companies who are engaged in the microbiological testing business in this region is further boosting the market globally. The Asia-Pacific microbiological testing of the water market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing industrialization and increasing application of the water resources in this region.



